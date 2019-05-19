Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, leader of the Minority Front. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / ANA Pictures

WHILE the Indian electorate in South Africa has seemingly moved from minority to bigger political parties, it has not derailed the Minority Front from spreading its wings. Political analyst Imraan Buccus said young Indian voters looked at parties that were less insular than the MF.

“They’d be looking at parties that have broader appeal and parties they think have the capacity to deliver on services.

“Parties, like the MF, that have very little appeal were initially built around particular individuals who had great gravitas. Generally parties which are built around individuals decline once that person has left the scene. We have seen this with the MF,” said Buccus.

He said the Indian vote had moved to the DA and the ANC, among others.

“I don’t think the MF and the Democratic Liberal Party have much of a future. A party with diminished support already had diminished capacity to deliver. The bigger parties have greater capacity to deliver, have more clout in Parliament and more clout in issues of governance generally,” he said.

But MF leader Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi plans to strengthen the party before the local government elections and obtain council seats in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“I don’t think the die-hard MF supporters will move away from us. When Mr Rajbansi was around we definitely had more support, especially in Phoenix and Chatsworth,” said Thakur-Rajbansi.

She said she would groom someone within her party to lead it with her in the next two years and ensure the MF strengthened to two seats in the provincial legislature.

The party currently has one seat in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

“While that person will focus on KwaZulu-Natal I will look at working with communities in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Those are areas where we have never had council seats,” she said.

Political analyst Lubna Nadvi said South Africans of Indian origin voted for parties that appealed to them regardless of race.

“They voted for those parties possibly because of the issues that concern them and their belief that these parties would make a difference or wanted to give them a chance to do so,” said Nadvi. She said the MF initially revolved largely around an individual and then subsequently a family dynasty.

“That is not how a political party should function. Additionally, if the MF has not received support from the Indian community, it means the community prefers other options. This may be because of non-delivery by the MF or it is no longer seen as a party that has any appeal for other reasons.”

DLC leader Patrick Pillay, whose party did not get a seat in the province, said he felt let down by the electorate, whom he helped over the years.

“Unfortunately we will not be able to represent the community in Parliament and deal with bread and butter issues,” said Pillay.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen said he believed if Mr Rajbansi was still around the MF would have received much more votes.

Sunday Tribune