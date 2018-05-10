Karishma Ramdev, 23, from Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal, is a fifth-year medical student at the University of Pretoria.

DURBAN - IT is Karabo Mokoena and Zolile Khumalo today, but tomorrow it may be you or someone close to you who may be killed in the femicide scourge.

This was the sentiment from two Miss South Africa finalists, who were commenting on the scourge of violence against women in the country.

The beauty queens called for people to raise awareness about femicide and they said women empowerment was key in eradicating women abuse.

READ ALSO: Zolile Khumalo tried to escape death through window

One of the Miss SA hopefuls, Karishma Ramdev, from Chatsworth, Durban, said while she has never been a victim of abuse, she called on women to leave abusive relationships.

“I feel that femicide occurs because there is the idea that men are superior to women and I don’t believe that this is right. It’s important for us to teach children from a young age that girls and boys are equal and that’s the way they should be treated and treat each other,” said Ramdev, who is also a medicine student at the University of Pretoria.

Ramdev said abuse was not only physical, but also extended spiritual and emotional abuse.

“If your partner demoralizes you, curses you, disregards your opinion, doesn’t care about how you feel, hurts or harms you, then those are signs of an abusive relationship,” said Ramdev. “I just want you to know that you are worthy of love and belonging,” she said.

A health survey by Statistics South Africa showed women between the ages of 14 and 29 accounted for four in 10 femicides. Young African women were more vulnerable, accounting for eight in 10 incidences.

The survey also showed that six in 10 femicide incidences, took place at the women’s home.

Gauteng’s Miss South Africa finalist, Tamarin Bensch, said it was important to push for gender equality and to rid society of the ‘woman belong in the kitchen and should speak when spoken to’ mentality’.

Tamarin Bensch, 25, originally from Bedfordview in Gauteng but now living in Somerset West, who works in property management and interior renovations.

“It needs to be eradicated completely and understood that woman too can be fearless breadwinners. It should be applauded, not frowned upon,”she said.

“It is a scary and unnecessary situation that no lady, young or old, should ever have to face. As woman we should feel just as strong, free and as respected as any other human.” said Bensch

Later on Friday, the body of slain university student Zolile Khumalo, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-lover Thabani Mzolo, will arrive at her Eshowe household ahead of burial on Saturday.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE