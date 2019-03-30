Durban - The family of a missing St Augustine’s nurse have intensified the search this week Durban nurse Sushie Govender, 50, has been missing since Wednesday, March 20.





She was last seen at Reunion Beach near Isipingo.





Dhevan Govindsamy of PT Alarms said the family had appointed them to help the police with the search. A search was conducted at Reunion Beach on Friday by the family and the Isipingo based security company.





“We performed an aerial search with our helicopter as well as a full comb of the beach and all its surrounding areas. The search lasted several hours but nothing new was found.” he said.





Govindsamy said further searches will be conducted throughout the course of the weekend.





“We have reached out to the Isipingo community policing forum for assistance with future searches and information,” said the PT Alarms team member.





Govender visited Reunion Beach on her day off from work. Her family reported missing when her car was found abandoned in the parking area.





Govender’s brother, Megan Palthas, said that the order has been a nightmare for the Chatsworth family.





“None of us have any closure,” said the brother.





Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the search for the woman has continued and that officers frequent the beach on a daily basis to search for the mother of two.





Govender’s husband, Rogers, told the Sunday Tribune that he believed his wife may have drowned.





“The police have been in contact with us every day and are still searching for her,” said Govender at the time. The woman's two sons, Diveshan, 27, and Nivashan, 18, said it was not clear what happened.





** Anyone who can help with information is urged to call Rogers at 0832351861 or Diveshan at 0662239311, Nathan at 0823205815 or Megan Palthas at 0836525874





Sunday Tribune