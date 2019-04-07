Durban - LOTUS FM boss Alvin Pillay returned to the helm this week following his suspension. Pillay was reinstated as station manager on Wednesday, said SABC spokesperson, Vuyo Mthembu. “Mr Pillay, who has been on suspension, was found not guilty at his disciplinary hearing on charges relating to allegations of sexual harassment. The disciplinary hearing was chaired by an external chairperson and all due processes were followed,” said Mthembu.

Pillay was suspended in December. He was believed to be among senior managers at the station who were implicated in the SABC sexual harassment inquiry.

According to a report, released by the SABC’s commission of inquiry into sexual harassment, headed by Barbara Watson, it stated that “Lotus FM was run by men who regard the station as their fiefdom and the women their personal harem”. The commission found that while the SABC had a strong policy on sexual harassment, those tasked with its implementation had not been vigilant.

Alvin Pillay’s disciplinary hearing took place on February 21.

During Pillay’s absence the station earned eight Liberty Radio Awards 2019 nominations and this week introduced a change in their line-up.

The embattled station that lost 154 000 listeners from January 2016 to September 2018, has however seen an increase in listenership from 127 000 in December to 140 000 presently.

Pillay could not be reached for comment.

There has however, been mixed reaction to Pillay’s reinstatement.

A staff member who pleaded to remain anonymous said the reinstatement of Pillay was not joyous news.

“If it is true that he is reinstated, then I will have to do whatever I must for my personal security and peace of mind,” said the staff member. Another said it was a joy to walk into the Lotus FM office and be greeted by Pillay.

“With Pillay back, everyone is revving to get down to business, with him steering us to even clearer waters while we do our best to inform, educate and entertain our listeners.”

Sunday Tribune