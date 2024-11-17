Mixed reaction to Miss SA’s step back from Miss Universe

Reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux’s decision to to withdraw from the Miss Universe pageant at the 11th hour has sparked a wave of discussions around inclusivity and support within the Miss Universe organisation.

Le Roux would have been the first ever deaf contestant to participate in Miss Universe, but cited health reasons for withdrawing from the competition a day before the pageant. Despite Le Roux citing health reasons for her last-minute decision, social media lit up with reactions from users who voiced concerns that she had not received adequate support during her time in Mexico. The Miss South Africa Organisation, while standing firmly behind her, expressed that her health and well-being remained the utmost priority in light of her difficult decision.

"Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. “Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery." Miss Universe South Africa in an update on social media wrote: "Mia because of her condition within the past two weeks has been suffering from severe vertigo. As we are all aware deafness affects balance, the decision to withdraw was not an easy one. Mia is capable and strong as we all are aware. I kindly ask that she be shown grace and kindness through this period. Preparing for this month for months and not being able to fully live it is devastating for any contestant."

Le Roux expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she received at home. “Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. “However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength," said Le Roux.

Margaret Gardiner, South Africa's first Miss Universe winner in 1978, conveyed her sentiments as well, noting that the disappointment felt by South Africans stemmed from their investment in seeing Le Roux shine on stage. “But know what they really mean is that they were fully invested in seeing you absolutely shine like we knew you would. Our main concern is that you heal quickly and know that destiny is waiting to take you in its wings and carry you to other great heights. And we will be supporting you every step of the way. Feel better soon. Our first concern is that you're well. We send love and we're proud," said Gardiner. Contestants from 127 countries are competing in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, where Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor.

Following news of Le Roux's withdrawal, SABC announced that S3 would no longer broadcast the contest today. "S3 wishes Mia a speedy recovery and apologizes to the audience," said the broadcaster in a statement. Le Roux, 28, was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one and had a cochlear implant when she was only two years old.

Many took to social media to support Le Roux’s decision, others raised questions about the Miss Universe organisation’s ability to accommodate contestants with disabilities. Comments ranged from a desire for a more inclusive environment to disbelief that proper support structures were not in place prior to the event. One user reflected: “I feel like she wasn’t included in Miss Universe; she felt excluded. Sadly, she still experienced what she’s advocating for at Miss Universe.”

Adding to the dialogue, another user questioned the readiness, “Mia arrived in Mexico 2 weeks back , are you telling me that the Miss SA organisation didn’t see that there were no tools in place to accommodate Mia ? I mean , if the Miss Universe org didn’t provide all the necessary tools , why didn’t the Miss SA org prepare all the necessary tools for Mia ? The national org knew of her disability and challenges. I saw a video the other day where Mia was frustrated and was struggling to keep up with other delegates during rehearsals. I don’t buy the “health concerns” story.” Then there were those who showed their support for Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina who had withdrawn from the Miss SA pageant due to a dispute over her citizenship status. "South Africans bullied Chidimma into withdrawing from the Miss SA pageant, filed a petition to get her removed from Miss Universe, and now the Miss SA had to withdraw on prelim night due to health issues. This is a nollywood script."