Moms who gave birth at a Covid-19 hit KZN hospital turned away at Home Affairs

Durban - Mothers who gave birth at the General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital in KwaDukuza (Stanger) were allegedly unable to register their newborns at Home Affairs, after they were refused entry by staff members who accused them of being infected with Covid-19. The parents said after travelling long distances and spending hours in queues at the Stanger Home Affairs offices in Hulett Street, they were met with insults and indignity from the staff, who refused to assist them. On Tuesday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu announced that the hospital would stop accepting new patients and would be turned into a quarantine site following confirmation of 16 Covid-19 cases. Those infected include nine mothers, two babies, four doctors and one nurse. Thembelihle Dlamini from Nkobongo, Dolphin Coast, said she was worried because she could not register her baby for a child grant without a birth certificate. Dlamini said she was shocked that officials were diagnosing mothers without proper testing and that despite having proof of having given birth on April 2, she was also sent away. “A staff member from the office came out and she said everyone with babies born at the regional hospital would not be receiving birth certificates because the maternity ward was the epicentre of the outbreak at the hospital,” she said.

“The official who came to address us said we had to wait for Home Affairs to be in a position to assist us, but no time frame was given.”

Another woman from KwaDukuza who gave birth early last month said there was chaos outside the Home Affairs office after officials announced that they could not assist mothers and their newborns.

“They explained they couldn’t risk their lives helping us and that they did not want to take the virus to their families,” she said.

Sandy Godlwana, KZN’s SA Social Security Agency spokesperson, said the agency’s policies were clear in that birth certificates were required when parents made child grant applications.

“Being unable to register children is an inconvenience to parents, especially at a time like this,” she said. “I know for a fact that those parents will not be able to receive any assistance from us without relevant documents and most are unemployed and need money to support their families.”

Cyril Mncwabe, Department of Home Affairs provincial manager, said their staff members felt unsafe and could not risk putting their lives in danger. However, doors were now open, with the office fully functional, and mothers were welcome to register their babies.

“There is a possibility that these women are on the list of those who need to be traced by the hospital because everyone who had contact with the hospital has to be screened and tested,” he said.

“We appeal to public members who had any contact with the hospital to get tested.”

Sunday Tribune