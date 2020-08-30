More charred remains discovered near Mtwalume

Durban - The body suspected to be that of another woman has been discovered in Nomakhanjana area near Mtwalume, on the South Coast on Saturday.

This took the number of bodies found in the area since April to six.

However, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the SAPS spokesperson, could not confirm if the corpse, which was burnt beyond recognition, was that of a woman.

“There was scant information on the body which was discovered on a gravel road in Mtwalume. We will rely on the post-mortem to assist with the identification process. Also, at this stage, we cannot link the discovery to the recent murder of young women in he area,” said Mbele.

But Community Policing Forum chairperson Lucky Bhuyeni told the Sunday Tribune that he strongly believed it was a body of a young woman whose breasts were also burnt and seemed to be wearing braids.