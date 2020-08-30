More charred remains discovered near Mtwalume
Durban - The body suspected to be that of another woman has been discovered in Nomakhanjana area near Mtwalume, on the South Coast on Saturday.
This took the number of bodies found in the area since April to six.
However, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the SAPS spokesperson, could not confirm if the corpse, which was burnt beyond recognition, was that of a woman.
“There was scant information on the body which was discovered on a gravel road in Mtwalume. We will rely on the post-mortem to assist with the identification process. Also, at this stage, we cannot link the discovery to the recent murder of young women in he area,” said Mbele.
But Community Policing Forum chairperson Lucky Bhuyeni told the Sunday Tribune that he strongly believed it was a body of a young woman whose breasts were also burnt and seemed to be wearing braids.
He said the body had been dumped on a gravel road near a timber forest.
“Her body must have been dumped at night because people who often use the road to walk to work would not have missed it.”
Bhuyeni said a passerby made the grim discovery.
He said the community was still reeling from the shock of hearing that the main suspect in the rape and murder women in the area, Siphamandla Khomo, had committed suicide while in police custody, two weeks ago.
His death was investigated by Independent Police Investigative directorate and no foul play had been found on the part of police.
He allegedly confessed to killing Nelisiwe Dube, 22, sisters Akhona, 25, and Nosipho Gumede, 16 Zama Chiliza, 38, and an unidentified woman between April and August.
Sunday Tribune