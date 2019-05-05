eThekwini Municipality city manager Sipho Nzuza addresses striking workers at the Durban City Hall. Negotiations followed and talks are continuing. Picture: Bongani Mbatha Africa News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Durban should brace for more disruptions tomorrow by eThekwini municipal workers as talks between the city and its aggrieved staff resulted in a stalemate. Unions representing workers from the Durban Solid Waste, water and sanitation and electricity units said no agreements were reached at Friday’s bargaining council meeting.

SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) eThekwini regional chairperson Abraham Xulu said it had declared a formal dispute with the municipality.

“We spent the whole day at the bargaining council; yet the employer still has not met the workers’ demands. Judging by the way the meeting turned out, the issues will take some time to resolve because they haven’t even begun their investigations,” he said.

The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) vice-chairperson in the eThekwini region, Queen Mbatha, said they were disappointed at the bargaining council’s poor attempt to resolve the issues.

Mbatha said it would meet the municipality tomorrow.

“If our issues are not resolved tomorrow, there will be a shutdown. We’d like to clarify that none of our Imatu workers are on strike and that is why they have access to municipal vehicles.

“On Thursday, our workers met the municipal manager and the workers’ demands were not met, so workers staged protests in the Durban CBD,” she said.

This week, hundreds of municipal workers caused havoc when they demanded to be paid the same amount as Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) veterans.

The MK vets’ pay was allegedly increased from R9000 to R20000.

The group trashed the city, resulting in R3.5million damage to infrastructure.

They also cut off water and electricity supplies, did not collect refuse in most areas and blocked major roads within the Durban CBD.

One municipal worker died in hospital on Friday after allegedly hitting his head when he tripped running from the police called in to disperse the crowd gathered at City Hall on Thursday.

Eleven municipal workers appeared in court and were granted bail.

City manager Sipho Nzuza said the city would take the grievances of workers, who wanted to be elevated to Grade 10, to the central bargaining council to deliberate on the matter and make a ruling.

The municipality said it did not have jurisdiction to handle the matter and that, legally, the bargaining council would need to address it.

Nzuza appealed to workers to resume their duties and refrain from violence.

“After lengthy consultations with the union representatives, we decided to refer the matter to the central bargaining council for further negotiations and a determination.

“Discussions at the bargaining council will start on Monday and are expected to be concluded within 30 days.

“We urge our employees to desist from violent strikes that cripple the city’s operations. We recently spent a lot on cleaning up the mess left by our workers in the central business district,” said Nzuza.

He said the principle of no work, no pay would apply and workers could face disciplinary action as the city had obtained an interdict making it unlawful to participate in the strike.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said the army would be brought in next week to maintain law and order during the elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) warned that although people had a right to protest, they had no right to prevent people from voting.

“You are not allowed to interfere with the business of the electoral commission. Our job is to ensure every citizen has an opportunity to vote and everyone has to co-operate with the electoral commission for that to happen,” said the IEC’s Nomsa Masuku.

“It is illegal to plan anything that is likely to obstruct the IEC from doing its duty.”