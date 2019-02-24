Kashmiri traders participate in a protest against targeting of Kashmiri Muslims in Hindu-majority India, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. India's top court on Friday ordered state authorities to stop threats, assaults and social boycotts of thousands of Kashmiri students, traders and professionals in an apparent retaliation for the killing of 40 paramilitary soldiers in a suicide attack in the Indian portion of Kashmir last week. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

MORE prayers will be held across South Africa in support of India following the attack on soldiers in Kashmir. Last week, the India Association of South Africa (Iasa) hosted an interfaith peace prayer at Durban’s North Beach which 200 people attended.

The prayer group remembered the Indian soldiers killed in the attack.

Iasa founder and president Amit More said: “A lot of people criticised our peace prayers and support for soldiers. But they did so based on religion and with no understanding of the history of Kashmir.”

Durban lawyer Saber Ahmed Jazbhay posted on Facebook: “Shame on you participating in a ‘prayer’ for the deaths of soldiers who were occupying the land of (other) people; killed by the occupied people equals support for the crimes committed by the occupier and casting the blame on those who resist the occupation.”

He told the Sunday Tribune: “They are praying for the 40 soldiers who died, but what about the victims who died at the hands of the soldiers? We must pray for all victims.”

“On March 1 we will have a peace prayer in Pietermaritzburg,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports of Kashmiris being harassed have surfaced, according to Associated Press.

India’s autonomous National Human Rights Commission said it had received reports from concerned states about the ill-treatment of Kashmiris.

“Such violence by the people against their fellow countrymen cannot be accepted in a civilised society,” the commission said.

