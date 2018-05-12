DURBAN - State Security has been sleeping. So, too, have prosecuting authorities and the Human Rights Commission. Hate speech has been happening over the past four years.

One just needs to visit the Jamiatul Ulama SA website where an open letter written by Moulana Khalid Dhorat calls on all Muslims of South Africa to block the proliferation of the Shia movement in the country.

Called “The extent of Shi’ism in South Africa”, it referred to Shias as “kuffars” (unbelievers) and said their belief system was “ugly”.

Dhorat described the movement as the “enemy within” that was destroying Islam.

The letter, which has been circulating on social media, has been viewed at least 11000 times.

The HRC’s spokesperson Gushwell Brooks said: “We all have a right to our own beliefs and opinion of religion provided it is consistent with the constitution and lets others also exercise their beliefs.”

Brooks said Thursday’s attack desecrated a place of worship which is sacrosanct in the constitution.

The Imam Hussein Mosque in the aftermath of a gruesome attack. Picture Doctor Ngcobo/ANA

“No person should be made to feel threatened or afraid at a place of worship.”

The HRC, Brooks said, is urging the public to refrain from spreading rumours that would hamper investigations, and assist authorities as they work towards tracking down the suspects.

A source in the State Security Agency, who asked not to be named, said investigators suspected religious extremists were behind it.

“We are investigating the extremism angle. The attack relates largely to intra-religious tolerance, which is still considered extremism,” said the source. “But we have no strong leads on who the attackers might be.”

MEC of Human Settlements Ravi Pillay, who has been championing social cohesion in KwaZulu-Natal, said: “We hope this is not an importing of the kind of conflicts that we see in other parts of the world.

“From a provincial government and social cohesion point of view we will monitor the situation quite closely.”

Yusuf Patel, secretary-general of the United Ulama Council of SA, said his organisation was shocked.

“We condemn these unjustifiable acts of violence, which foster nothing but tension, mistrust and in security within communities.

“It is our sincere hope that authorities will act swiftly in investigating the matter, apprehending and successfully prosecuting the suspects in these grievous and vicious attacks.”

Dr Faisal Suliman, chairperson of the SA Muslim Network conceded there were tensions between the Muslim religious formations, Sunnis and the Shias, but it had never deteriorated to violence.

“Even though we disagree on our beliefs there has been no actions to stop, harass, intimidate or close any mosque that belongs to Shias.

“We have lived together well for decades and we will continue to live in harmony,” he assured.

Suliman said this was the first time such an incident happened and it was baseless to categorise it as being triggered by religious intolerance.

He said any attempts to sow religious violence in the Muslim community would be swiftly clamped down on.

While the world was polarised by religious differences, Faisal said: “South Africa was a good example for many countries to learn from.”

Faisal urged people to utilise the institutions such as the HRC and Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities instead of taking matters into their own hands.

“We are extremely careful and proud of religions’ rhythm in our country and I think our community will go out of its way to ensure that nothing or nobody interferes with that.”

Thandile Kona, president of the Muslim Youth Movement, also shot down any claims that linked the attack to extremism.

“At this point, it is not clear what the motive was, but we condemn this act of criminality in no uncertain terms and call upon all Muslims to stand in solidarity with the congregation of the Imam Hussain Mosque and to speak against acts such as these,” he said.

Kona said they were still shocked by the “senseless evil” of the attack of Muslim worshippers inside holy grounds.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to swiftly act to apprehend the culprits.

SSA’s spokesperson Brian Dube assured citizens that they were safe and that the agency was prepared for any eventuality amid the speculations that were flying around.

Former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils poked holes in the country’s intelligence departments.

He blamed former president Jacob Zuma for using the state security department to protect himself rather than the nation during his tenure.

The Institute for Security Studies would not comment about the attack until more facts were established.

