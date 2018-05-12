DURBAN - The man whose throat was slit during the horrific attack at a Durban mosque would have told the killers to take his life instead of hurting the Moulana who was nearby.

That’s the words of Abbas Essop’s friend, Wayne Moodley, who told the Sunday Tribune that Essop was “a peaceful guy who would never start a fight”.

Essop died while being transported to hospital on Thursday afternoon after three men armed with weapons stormed the Imam Hussein Mosque in Ottawa, Verulam.

“He’s the type who would say ‘kill me, don’t harm the Moulana’,” said Moodley.

The masked assailants started screaming at Essop, Moulana Ali Nchinyane, and Mohamed Ali before attacking them, setting the mosque alight with a petrol-bomb, and fleeing in a getaway car.

Essop, 35, was laid to rest on Friday. He had been a mechanic and Moodley met him through the industry.

“He was a helpful guy, always by the book, and no shortcuts… and so kind. If you say you’re hungry he will arrange to order food!” Moodley said.

Essop was a devout Muslim and family-man.

Moodley said: “He would never entertain the nonsense we speak about. His response to stupidity was always with facial expressions,” said Moodley over WhatsApp, using a laughing emoji in memory of his lost friend.

About the attack Moodley firmly said that Essop was a calm person and would have tried to fight his attacker but would moreso give his life to save others.

And that’s just what Essop did. At his funeral, a number of mullahs addressed the funeral said that Essop’s status had been elevated to that of a martyr.

The Hawks and intelligence officials are investigating the attack.