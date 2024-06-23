Motivated to help those who are rejected by society

Durban — Ntuntu Nyuswa was rejected by her father when she was born. She has since made it her life’s mission to spread love and offer support to those who need it the most. Four years ago she took her commitment further by registering her non-profit organisation, Fixing Another Woman’s Crown, to formalise her community work.

Nyuswa is this week’s unsung hero. The 46-year-old is from KwaFelekisi in Amanzimtoti and works with those who have been rejected by society, including drug addicts and victims of abuse. “We help those who are mentally and physically abused. We also help those who consume drugs and those that are rejected. I make sure that these people are taken care of,” she said.

Nyuswa said she was able to do this by hosting prayer sessions for the homeless and abandoned. She also ensured that they were fed and clothed. Her organisation holds sports sessions for drug addicts as she believes that it is an important exercise for their journey to healing. She works alongside social workers to ensure that children who are abandoned by their parents are fed and housed in proper homes. She provides counselling. “We also sometimes host upliftment events in town so that we can reach a wider audience and gather people from various places. Guest speakers are invited for this,” said Nyuswa.

Ntuntu Nyuswa addressing an audience. | Supplied. She runs the organisation with money from her own pocket and with donations from friends and family members. “My main problem is the lack of transport, which I need to travel to all these places where I am needed. Although I am primarily in the KwaMakhutha area, my services are needed in many other places. “I am also in need of a permanent shelter which will serve as a retreat of some sort, where they can do activities like sewing, baking and a hair salon so that they can be productive as well and we can host events,” said Nyuswa.

Even though she was abandoned by her father, she was taken care of by her mother. “I was raised by a single mother after my father rejected me from birth, but my mother managed to raise me well. I grew up in a happy home with my siblings and many other family members. There were 16 of us in a four-room house with plenty of love in the family,” she said. Nyuswa holds a Diploma in Financial Management obtained from Varsity College. She works as a financial manager at a high school.

She also received a Doctorate in Community Development from Warriors Academy for her philanthropic work. The married mother of four children said she had many hopes for the future of the organisation. “I see myself as an entrepreneur and a full-time counsellor, as I also hold a certificate in Family Counselling.