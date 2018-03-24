DURBAN - PARENTS of children at Wyebank Secondary School plan to act against a teacher who allegedly uses corporal punishment.

The teacher, whose identity is known to the Sunday Tribune, allegedly assaulted pupils for minor transgressions, and not being able to recite Bible verses.

It’s claimed on various occasions he used an open hand, a pencil and a pipe. The parent of a Grade 8 pupil is considering pressing charges for the assault of his daughter.

The girl, who cannot be named because she is a minor, said her teacher used corporal punishment against pupils for trivial offences, including chewing gum.

She said the assault spoilt her first year in high school. She was afraid of the teacher, but parental support had helped her overcome this.

In a letter sent to the school’s deputy principal, the girl said: “The teacher called all the children to the front of the class and he hit us twice on the hand with a pipe.

“My friend cried when she was hit and my hand turned red, became swollen and burned with pain. He used to poke pencils into our hands but now uses those orange pipes - he keeps a big roll in his class and cuts more when it breaks,” she said.

She said she was punished for not being able to recite Bible verses even though she was not Christian. On another occasion, the girl said her right hand was swollen for three days and she was not able to write after being hit.

The girl’s father said he engaged the school on the matter but felt the teacher’s apology letter was half-hearted and feared that the teacher would be a danger to other pupils.

“We have not laid assault charges as we understand he has a family and young children, but we are prepared to lay charges if the school does not fire him,” said the parent.

Another parent, whose daughter was also allegedly hit on the hand by the teacher, said parents needed to stand together against the school.

“Unfortunately Wyebank Secondary is the only public school many of us can afford in the Kloof area. Incidents like these will affect our children’s education, but where else do we go?” said a mother.

The principal, Dr Saths Govender, said the matter was being investigated and the teacher was on stress-leave, traumatised by the allegations.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they viewed the allegations seriously.

“We have instructed the circuit and district managers to handle the matter. They will give us a report so that we can act decisively,” he said.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE

Like the Sunday Tribune