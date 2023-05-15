Msunduzi residents refuse to be put under pressure by new billing cycle

Msunduzi residents are compelled to pay their municipal accounts on Monday or face having their services cut off. But cash-strapped residents have objected to the pressure and demanded that the municipality go back to the drawing board as regards its newly implemented double-billing cycle.

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics protest outside the Pietermaritzburg city hall. Picture: MARRC On Thursday, the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics protested outside the Pietermaritzburg city hall and handed a seven-page memorandum containing their objections to the city manager, Lulamile Mapholoba. The association is prepared to take the municipality to court if their recommendations are not implemented within 14 days. As of April, residential customers will be billed on the 15th day of every month, while businesses and the government will be billed on the last day of the month. Under the old system, meters were read from the first to the tenth day of the month, and consumption was billed only at the end of the month. Consumers were given 30 days to pay their accounts.

The new cycle would see meter-reading commence on the first and continue until the fifth day of the month for customers who would be billed on 15th, and the reading for the residential accounts flagged to be billed at the end of the month would commence on the 16th and continue until the 20th day of the month. Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics protest outside the Pietermaritzburg city hall. Picture: MARRC Anthony Waldhausen, the association’s chairperson, said residents did not have the money to pay on Monday. In its memorandum, the association states that the imposed multiple-billing system, which was being implemented without due process having been followed, was irregular and unlawful. The lack of communication and contradictory statements made by officials only added fuel to the fire.

Therefore, the way forward would be for the municipality to extend payment of accounts dated April 15 to May 31, and the finance department would be expected to reverse penalties and interest. If the municipality failed to comply, and recommendations were not implemented, a class-action lawsuit forcing a stop to the billing cycle would follow. The court would also be requested to ensure that the municipality developed a programme to address the billing challenges faced by all residents.

“We are concerned that the municipality didn’t engage with residents on rolling out this new billing cycle. There was no public participation, and this new billing cycle was imposed on residents without any due process. We are seeking legal opinion too,” said Waldhausen. Members of the DA also joined in the fight against the new billing cycle on Friday, when they marched to the Pietermaritzburg city hall to hand over a memorandum demanding that the new system be halted. Picture: KZN DA The DA also joined in the fight against the municipality on Friday. The city streets were turned blue by its leaders and supporters, who marched to the city hall to hand over a memorandum to Mapholoba. They demanded that the city’s mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, and KZN Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi halt the transition to the new billing system until proper processes had been followed, the municipality had engaged in public participation, and the issue had thereafter been brought before a full council sitting for adoption.

Hannah Winkler, from the DA’s Midlands constituency, said the residents of Msunduzi were increasingly being placed under pressure, as proposed tariff increases were in the pipeline despite the municipality’s unstable provision of electricity, water and refuse services. “Under these circumstances, it is horrifying that the city has now in addition unilaterally opted to adopt a new billing cycle, failing to fulfil their obligation of (holding) public participation, resulting in unnecessary confusion and stress. “The municipality has decided to undertake this new billing system to improve its self-induced cash-flow crisis, and to apparently improve reading accuracy, whilst not following proper procedures and completely side-stepping the public consultation process.”

Winkler added that the municipality remained under extended provincial administration, and that it was troubled by irregular expenditure, maladministration, and an inability to deliver basic services. “Despite the appointment of two ministerial representatives to the city, as well as a financial advisor, Msunduzi has been unable to stabilise its finances and the provision of basic services,” she said. Mapholoba received both memorandums and promised to meet the association to provide clarity, but did not provide a date.