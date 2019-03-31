Sheryl Govender, in tears holding a picture of her late son Tyrese James in her home in Phoenix, outside Durban. Tumi Pakkies

Durban - A MOTHER is “hungry for justice” after she alleged that a Phoenix police officer did not properly investigate the car accident which led to the death of her son last week. Sheryl Govender, 39, believes her son Tyrese James, 17, has been denied justice. The Grade 11 pupil at Foresthaven Secondary School sustained injuries to his head after being struck by an allegedly drunk driver on March 7 in Canehaven Drive, Phoenix, north of Durban, after alighting from a taxi.

Tyrese succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital last weekend. He had been in a coma since the accident. Govender said she had been told by witnesses that the driver had not been questioned at the scene.

“I have opened a case of misconduct against the officer because I believe he should have ensured that the offending driver was breathalysed and to have undergone blood tests,” said Govender.

According to Govender, she was told that the driver was prevented from fleeing the scene by a group of young men.

A witness, who wished not to be named, said she was with Tyrese in the taxi and saw the encounter unfold.

“I relive that trauma every day. That boy was hit by that driver who was speeding. He didn’t even stop, he tried to shake the boy off his car,” she said.

Another witness said that the driver threw his empty alcohol bottles from his car into one of the nearby properties.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane has confirmed that a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Phoenix police station

“After a person was knocked by a vehicle, he was taken to hospital where he received medical attention. Later, the victim died in hospital due to injuries,” he said.

Zwane also confirmed that an inquiry has been opened and is being investigated regarding the allegations made against the police officer.

