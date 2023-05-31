Municipal workers accused of cable theft

DURBAN - EThekwini Municipality executives say they are committed to applying the full might of the law against staff members implicated in cable theft or caught soliciting funds from homeowners. Linda Khuzwayo, head of communications at the municipality, was responding to allegations that workers from the city’s electricity department were allegedly involved in cable theft and demanded payment from some residents in Adams Mission, south of Durban, if they wanted them reinstalled.

A resident who asked not to be named due to fear of victimisation, said cables were stolen from her house in January, cutting off the electricity. She said that a case was reported at the KwaMakhutha Police Station on January 31 and repairs were done twelve days later. She said the cables were stolen again on April 26. She said she had reported the matter to the municipality’s offices and was given a reference number, but was told that the replacement cables were not available.

In a second follow-up, she was told that workers were not available. She said she followed up again and was told that the cables were not available. At her third enquiry, workers who had been assigned to assess the extent of damage, told her that she was required to pay an amount between R1600 and R6000. According to the resident, the workers said that they charged an installation fee as they had bought the copper-less cables from the contractors using their own funds, in order to prevent cable theft as the municipality allegedly did not supply the public with this type of cable, and therefore they have to be reimbursed.

“This is a common practice in the area. One of my neighbours has also witnessed municipal workers who came in a green truck tampering with the cables. They were confronted and immediately drove off,” she said. She said that in May, workers were dispatched to fix the problem and again requested for the payment. She said that they appeared to be a syndicate who stole money from those in need, for the provision of services which they were already entitled to.

“This is absolutely unfair on us as ratepayers. We are paying for these services and the very same people that are supposed to be helping us are the ones who are deliberately and unashamedly stealing from us,” she said. Siphephelo Mnyandu, councillor for ward 67 in Adams Mission, said that he was not aware of such issues in his area, as no one had contacted him. He requested that complainants contact him so he could intervene in resolving the matter. Khuzwayo said cable theft was a serious problem in communities, and that the city always took a strong stance against it as it often led to devastating consequences such as the loss of life and damage to infrastructure.

Khuzwayo said that the allegations of staff being involved in this crime was alarming, and would therefore hand the matter over to the city’s Infrastructure Theft Division and relevant law enforcement for further investigations. “We urge our customers to assist us by taking down details of employees and contract staff that may try to extort money from them and report the matter to our dedicated security service providers that are working together with the city, to clamp down on infrastructure theft across all regions,” appealed Khuzwayo. Khuzwayo said that they had a zero-tolerance stance on crime, including any that may be done by its employees, and that any employee found to be in contravention of the law would face its full might as well as the appropriate internal disciplinary action.

Khuzwayo further warned on payment processes. “Under no circumstances is privately sourced cable used on municipal infrastructure. “Residents should not be paying staff for any services rendered, if payments are applicable it must be done through an official municipal payment portal.