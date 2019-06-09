Residents from KwaDukuza are angry at the water and sanitation tariff increase imposed by Ilembe Municipality, which comes into effect next month. File: African News Agency.

Durban - What is the point of paying more for water when it is not provided? That’s the question residents in KwaDukuza want answered by Ilembe District Municipality as they continue to experience water outages that have gone on for almost two years.

Last month, the municipality announced water and sanitation tariffs would increase to 9.6% from July.

Residents have protested the increase and labelled it a rip-off, saying over the past two years they had no water and no alternative provisions were made by the municipality.

Residents who spoke to City Watch said the municipality should focus on expanding its water infrastructure rather than imposing more tariffs for “pathetic” services.

Morgan Maharaj of Stanger Heights said they had to travel long distances to get water and were already paying more if one had to factor in the transport costs.

“We have to carry buckets from far areas because there are no water tanks sent here. This has been the story of our lives and there is no sign that it is coming to an end soon. We have been severely affected. Some businesses had to close down. It is outrageous that the municipality now wants to increase the tariff for a service they are not providing,” he said.

Another affected resident, Kwazi Mdlalose of Shakaville, said their taps ran dry more than a year ago.

“Sometimes we receive a statement that we are owing while we haven’t used the municipal water. How are we being billed when there is no water? Now they want to increase the tariff; its a joke,” he said.

Residents said when they first experienced water outages, they were told that an ageing concrete pipeline supplying water from the Umvoti Waterworks to KwaDukuza was faulty.

The municipality, which supplies water to KwaDukuza and surrounding areas, said the supply was affected because of ageing infrastructure and budget shortfall.

Municipal manager Geoffrey Kumalo said it could take up to a year to fix the problem.

Kumalo said over and above the challenge to fix the infrastructure, there was a bulk pipeline from the Lower Thukela Bulk Water Supply Scheme, which was the main supply to KwaDukuza, that experienced a number of bursts recently.

“There is currently no water in KwaDukuza due to the same bulk pipeline having burst. Umgeni is currently repairing the leak.

“The municipality is currently at the last stage of the supply chain management processes in appointing a service provider for the refurbishment of ageing infrastructure, especially in KwaDukuza and surrounding areas,” he added.

With regard to the tariff increase, Kumalo said it was in line with the bulk suppliers’ increase of 9.6%. He said for the municipality to be able to maintain the infrastructure, a tariff increase was needed to raise the necessary revenue.

“It’s important to mention that Ilembe District Municipality is a predominantly rural region, with 70% of consumers classified as indigent and receiving free basic service,” Kumalo said.

