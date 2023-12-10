Murder of Musgrave resident in complex was a hit – police

Durban — Police believe the October murder of a 66-year-old woman in her upmarket apartment in a well-secured Musgrave complex was a hit. This emerged during the recent bail hearing at the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the four men arrested in connection with the killing of Munira Mohideen. She died from a knife wound to her chest.

Innocent Khanyile, 32, who had been employed by Mohideen until March, was listed as “accused number 1”. The other accused were Nkosinathi Mkhize, 31, Sibongakonke Khawula and Khayalihle Wanda, both aged 21. All four were charged with murder and appeared before acting magistrate Sandile Zuma last week. They pleaded not guilty. The State, represented by prosecutor Calvin Govender, opposed bail.

Zuma granted bail of R3000 each for Khawula and Wanda, but Khanyile and Mkhize were denied bail. Khanyile said in his bail affidavit that the “State had a weak case” against him and he was confident he would be acquitted. He said he did not resist arrest, wasn’t a flight risk and wouldn’t interfere with State witnesses. Mkhize, Khawula and Wanda gave similar versions of events. They also believed the State’s case against them was weak and they would be acquitted.

They said that Mkhize, a taxi driver, was hired to transport Khanyile to collect some of his possessions and was not aware of any criminal intent and did not participate in any crime. Mkhize said he had children who relied on his earnings for their upkeep. Khawula, Mkhize’s brother and a Grade 10 pupil, said remaining in custody would cause him to fall further behind with his schoolwork. Wanda said Khawula asked him to accompany him and his brother to Musgrave.

Police investigator Constable Faybian Yelliah said in his affidavit that the attack on Mohideen happened on October 2 at about 6.50am. Video footage confirmed that Mkhize dropped the other accused at Mohideen’s address in a Hyundai Sonata with only rear number plates. He said a third party opened the gate for them, which was still being investigated. Mkhize remained parked outside the complex.

When the three entered Mohideen’s flat, Khanyile allegedly stabbed her. “This seems to be like it was premeditated because nothing was stolen. They just left.” Yelliah said CCTV footage showed Mkhize dropping the others at the building. After the stabbing, the three were seen running away before they all fled in Mkhize’s vehicle.

“The four accused are clearly identified in the video footage,” said Yelliah. He said the accused men’s whereabouts were traced and they were arrested. Blood-stained items of clothing were also recovered. The matter was adjourned until January.