Murdered Tongaat woman would have testified against police officers on Tuesday

Had she not been executed in her car on her way home, the Tongaat Department of Home Affairs official would have testified against two police officers on Tuesday. Phumelele Ndlovu, 38, has been scheduled to give evidence in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on June 13 against Durban Point officers who had allegedly extorted money from her after illegally arresting her fiancé in 2020.

During Ndlovu’s memorial service last week, her family alleged that Ndlovu had been receiving death threats and that police had been informed and provided with evidence, yet she was never protected. It was further alleged unknown men had come to her place of work, demanding that she drop the case against the officers. It remains unclear how the State will proceed with the case, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed to respond to questions sent on Wednesday. However, according to Puleng Valentine Tladi of Neumann Van Rooyen Attorneys, in order for the State to stop prosecution or the court to grant a discharge, it would depend on the charges brought against the accused, the facts of the case, the nature of the evidence or whether or not there was an admission.

“I am of the opinion that ultimately it depends on whether or not the State has sufficient evidence to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.’’ In October 2020, Ntuthuko Dlamini, engaged to be married to Ndlovu, was driving along Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Esplanade), when he was stopped by police officers who searched his car. A bottle of alcohol was allegedly found under his car seat and he was arrested without the alcohol level in his blood system being tested. Police allegedly took Dlamini to the Durban Point police station, where he was allowed to call a family member. He contacted Ndlovu using an officer’s cellphone, and when she arrived she was allegedly told to pay R 2000 for her fiancé’s freedom.

Ndlovu was allegedly driven to an FNB ATM where she withdrew the money, but little did the police know that she had recorded all conversations and events that were unfolding. Ndlovu and Dlamini informed their families of the extortion and they were advised to open a case. Soon after their problems began. Sanele, Ndlovu’s brother, said the family was not coping with his sister’s death. Since burying her last Saturday, it had been difficult for both families, but they were trusting police in solving the case.

“It’s hard, I can't even allow myself to talk about it. She was our pillar at home and now she is gone. Eventually, life will have to go on because we cannot hold on to the pain we feel,” he said. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they had not established if the hit and Ndlovu being a witness of the court were connected. “If she was a witness and there was a threat to her life, as the police, we have programmes that we put witnesses on. For now, we have not been able to link the crime scene to whatever that she was doing because we know that when a crime has happened, there will be a lot of speculation. We need to find the motive and satisfy ourselves that we are following the right lead,” he said.