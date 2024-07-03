Musician promises fans an unforgettable experience on his album tour

AN AWARD-WINNING musician and cultural ambassador, Mbuso Khoza, is set to embark on a tour to bring his latest work, Ifa Lomkhono, to music lovers across the country. According to Khoza, his album, which was produced by Nduduzo Makhathini, embodies a fusion of diverse musical talents celebrating the richness of African heritage.

He said it had a fusion of traditional Zulu music and contemporary jazz influences. The tour which was supposed to start on Wednesday was due to begin yesterday at Silverstar in Johannesburg. It will move to the following places: Menlyn, Pretoria: August 30

Suncoast, Durban: October 16

Tyger Valley, Cape Town: November 6 Khoza, who is also known as the ambassador for mental health awareness, said through his music he tirelessly worked to promote the beauty and significance of African heritage, bridging divides and fostering understanding among diverse communities.

Khoza has also been seen on the telenovela uMkhokha: The Curse where he played the part of Maphalala. He was also one of the people behind the soundtrack of the show. Talking about his school project in eShowe in the KwaKhoza area, he said there was land available to build the school and they had started digging the foundation. Khoza added that he was also fundraising for the project.

He said this school was his way of giving back to the community. The school will start from pre-school up to Grade 12. “The school will prioritise art and having the pupils’ skills harnessed,” said Khoza.

Children needed to know how to make money from a young age so that by the time they reached university level they did not struggle. Moreover, Khoza said artists should be able to do other things, too. “If you are a dancer, you need to be able to stand in front of people and tell them about your career,” he said.