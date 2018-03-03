DURBAN - AN INVESTIGATION into the “expensive” reed dance carpet spend revealed that an official had contravened the municipal finance management act in securing the deal.

There was widespread outrage in September when it emerged that eThekwini municipality committed to pay R500000 for the hire of two carpets measuring 30mx70m each that were to be used by maidens to sleep on during the annual Zulu traditional Umkhosi Womhlanga event.

The cost was approved by the full council as part of the R1.6million budgeted by the city for the event, which was hosted by King Goodwill Zwelithini at his Nyokeni palace in Nongoma.

Opposition parties which suspected that the price was inflated called for an investigation after it was alleged that the carpets were delivered late. The carpets only arrived well into the night, after most of the maidens were asleep.

City manager Sipho Nzuza said only R200000 was spent on the carpets, and the City Integrity Investigation Unit was asked to investigate.

Head of the unit, Mbuso Ngcobo, said its investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of the service provider, Andimahle Building Events.

However, Ngcobo said action was recommended against an official from the community participation department. But he was not prepared to reveal what course of action was brought against the employee in question.

Londiwe Ndwandwe of Andimahle Building Events said her company’s services were procured in the week leading up to the reed dance.

“I was never involved in the R500000 carpets scandal. I read about it in the newspapers," she said. "The municipality approached me only two days before the reed dance. I supplied normal carpets and I think it cost around R200000, and they were delivered on time."

Nzuza vowed to act against those who had violated the municipal finance management act and had flouted council processes.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE

