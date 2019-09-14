Zamokuhle Goba, an uncle of 23-year-old Natasha Conabeer, made an emotional plea for answers surrounding her death during her funeral at the United Congregation Church of South Africa in Inanda. Picture: Boitumelo Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The family of 23-year-old Natasha Conabeer made an emotional plea at her funeral service to those responsible for her mysterious death or for anyone with details to come forward. The family said they would forgive the offenders, as they seek closure. In his moving tribute to Conabeer at the United Congregation Church of South Africa in Inanda, Zamokuhle Goba the family's spokesperson pleaded with mourners to assist the family in seeking closure.

“We want whoever did this (killed Natasha) to come forward, hand themselves in or whoever knows what happened to her, so we, as a family can have peace,” said Goba.

“We had hopes that she would be found but it’s unfortunate that we never got to hear from her as to what happened.”

One of Conabeer’s friends, Bee Ngcobo couldn’t hold back her tears, as she told an overflowing church hall about her last encounter with Conabeer and how hearing news of her death had taken an emotional toll on her.

“It came as a shock to hear of her death. We usually see this (news of people missing) on television but don’t realise it could be someone that you know. It’s shocking. We need to be more vigilant about our whereabouts, the people we socialise with. The world is not safe anymore and I hope we find justice for Natasha and her family,” she said.

Hundreds of mourners, including local celebrities like Distruction Boyz and actors from the telenovella Uzalo - gathered to bid farewell to Conabeer.

She died of suspected poisoning of brake fluid and large doses of paracetamol were found in her system. Conabeer had been missing for three weeks, before she was mysteriously dumped last Sunday on her home's doorstep.

Conabeer had a private burial at the Stellarwood Cemetery.

Sunday Tribune