New era for Zulu nation as King Misuzulu is crowned

Durban - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation was described by his uncle, King Mswati III of Eswatini, as the moment when the tears of the Zulu royal family were “finally wiped away” following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi last year. Thousands of people, including Zulu regiments, maidens, international dignitaries, former heads of state and kings and queens descended on Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, creating a melting pot of cultures with colourful traditional regalia and spirited songs.

Speaker after speaker called the occasion a historic one, etched in the annals of Zulu history.

Addressing the new monarch and the public, King Mswati III said, “We know you come from a difficult situation where both the parents of the king passed away but we are here because God, who doesn’t fail, has wiped your tears today. “The coronation of the king means that today the Zulu nation has a father. This means that you as the Zulu nation are his children. As the king’s uncles we are delighted to see such a packed stadium because it would have been an embarrassment if there had not been so many to witness the coronation, ” King Mswati said. In his address, King Misuzulu acknowledged Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s role in supporting his ascendency to the throne. The battle to become the heir had been a long and litigious one between the king and his siblings. “My uncles in Eswatini also prayed for this throne.

They have also prayed for the work we have gathered here for today. There is not a single one of them who didn't sweat for this throne which means through God, my ancestors, and you, the Zulu nation, we have been blessed," the king said. Buthelezi said that the support of the Zulu nation had sustained and given them the strength to keep fighting for the good. "This closes the factions in the royal family. It must unite us as one in support of our king. "The ninth king of the Zulu nation is in our midst today. We offer allegiance to our new king. "Today's coronation is not just about the appointment of one man, it is about a nation's appointment with destiny. May the reign of our ninth king be marked by hope and unity. "May it be a time of healing and a time of growth and a time thriving," Buthelezi said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the coronation was a historic moment that only happened once in a lifetime. "Today we are here to witness a great epoch in the history of amaZulu. We pray that his majesty's reign will be a long and glorious reign. Your majesty, people look to you to lead them to a bright future, it is a great responsibility but also an illustrious one. You are the bond that binds the amaZulu nation together," Ramaphosa said. He added that the traditional leaders were the custodians of cultures, traditions and customs that made the people of South Africa. The event also brought together former presidents Mbeki and Zuma, who were among thousands of VVIP guests. Their presence together with Ramaphosa's was of significance as the three had not previously been seen together in recent years, given the tensions among them.

While Mbeki and Zuma were only separated by a seat in the presidential suite, there was little conversation between the two former presidents. Ministers and premiers took turns to shake hands with the two while others posed for selfies. Mbeki was seemingly kept busy by other guests while Zuma, who was in full Zulu traditional attire, was entertained by his wife, Bongekile MaNgema Zuma. South Africa - Durban - 29 October 2022 - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and dignitaries at the king's coronation ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency(ANA) The crowds were well-behaved when Ramaphosa handed over the certificate of recognition, cheering loudly for him as well as when Zuma was acknowledged as a guest. The presence of Ramaphosa, Zuma and Mbeki under the same roof came a week after Mbeki and Zuma publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the country under Ramaphosa's stewardship. Zuma, who made his first public speech after his incarceration on Saturday last week, accused Ramaphosa of corruption in relation to his Phala Phala saga where millions of dollars were stolen from his Limpopo farm. Also last Saturday, Mbeki said the ANC top brass should discuss what would happen to Ramaphosa should investigations find that he had to answer for the Phala Phala saga.