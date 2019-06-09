MEC Sipho Hlomuka also aims to empower and capacitate the institution of traditional leadership. Cogta

Durban - Newly appointed Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said non-payment for government services rendered was threatening to cripple municipalities. Thirteen days in office, the 39-year-old urged communities to settle council bills to ensure revenue for many cash-strapped municipalities.

“People are driving nice cars, have nice phones but can’t pay electricity bills,” he said. “They don’t pay for property rates but they live in luxury. We want to engage our people and educate them on the importance of paying for services we are rendering as the government.”

Born in Ladysmith, Hlomuka holds an honours degree in public administration and a Bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He boasts copious experience in local government and has been the deputy secretary of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC since last July.

The self-proclaimed man of faith said he was humbled by the appointment and will strive for excellence in his portfolio.

“We assume this mantle with the full appreciation of the magnitude of the task that lies ahead of us and commit to providing leadership and guidance that will respond to the service delivery needs of our people,” he said.

With many municipalities riddled with corruption in the province, Hlomuka aims to eradicate it by “dealing with both the corruptor and corrupted so that we can regain the trust of our people”.

When asked about remedial action for eThekwini Municipality following the arrest of Mayor Zandile Gumede on charges of fraud involving a R208million Durban Solid Waste tender, he said the matter was sub judice, and therefore could not provide further details.

For the cash-strapped uMsunduzi municipality placed under administration in April, Hlomuka said there was “light at the end of the tunnel”.

“We have appointed an administrator. We have used section 139 1(b) of the constitution of the republic.

This section of the Constitution grants the department powers to intervene when a municipality fails to fulfil an executive obligation. This means any appropriate action deemed necessary to fulfil municipal obligations may be taken except dissolution of council.

“Section 139 1(b) does not say you dissolve the council, it means you intervene, you develop terms of reference,” said Hlomuka. “If the challenge is within the finance department, you request the administrator and his team to focus on that component.”

The appointed administrator will be providing Cogta with detailed monthly reports which will be analysed and used to formulate turnaround strategies.

“We have requested the administrator to get more information on what is happening. We are going to give him additional staff especially the finance team to focus on the challenges that brought the municipality where it is.”

The MEC hopes to turn uMsunduzi Municipality around in a year .

On the opinion that he had big shoes to fill, the MEC displayed confidence, saying he was prepared for criticism which comes with being at the helm, and that he was ready.

Hlomuka hopes to bring municipalities to a level of stabilisation that will drive growth in the province.

“We have engaged different stakeholders to introduce ourselves, to request them to work with us because we know we can’t do everything on our own,” he said. “We are going to meet with mayors, municipal managers, chief financial officers as part of stakeholders.”

According to Hlomuka, communities were a priority and would be engaged as part of public participation. National departments, including those of Water and Sanitation and Energy, are some he hopes to rope in to oversee regional offices.

“There are many departments that we feel should be part of us to ensure services to our people.”

The new MEC was praised within the corridors of Cogta for punctuality.

However, Velenkosini Hlabisa, leader of the IFP in the province, expressed the party’s disapproval of Hlomuka, saying he lacked relevant experience. He said Premier Sihle Zikalala had sacrificed the department at a critical time of increasing service delivery protests and mismanagement of municipalities.

“We are not concerned about his age but local government experience,” said Hlabisa. “You cannot buy experience and relevant knowledge.”

He raised concerns on the number of ailing municipalities in the province and said the MEC had no time to accumulate relevant expertise.

