New play area for the VN Naik School learners

DURBAN - Thanks to two organisations, the VN Naik School for the Deaf’s playground was recently revamped to the tune of R500 000. The Rotary Club of Durban Morningside and the Victor Daitz Foundation were instrumental in raising funds for the playground project.

"The playground was in disrepair and required an upgrade. In 2019 we asked the rotary club to assist with the upgrade of the foundation phase playground. Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 pandemic the project was delayed. "We have not only children who are deaf, but also physically challenged. Play is vital for the cognitive, perceptual, social and mental development of our pupils," said Privena Moodley, the school's speech therapist and audiologist. She said the existing turf was removed and the ground was levelled.

Concrete was poured and an astro turf was laid. New fencing was erected and two jungle gyms with swings, balancing beams and a sand pit was installed. Ten tables with benches, as well as play equipment for gross motor and fine motor development was purchased. The school, in Newlands, last week honoured their sponsors whose relationship with the school spans two decades. "To date both organisations have contributed to our computer lab, sponsored a school bus and five hearing aid projects."

She said the 40-year-old school has about 90 pupils in the foundation phase, aged from over three to to 12 years. Ash Maharaj of Rotary Club Durban Morningside said after visiting the school for his membership induction he suggested to his members about painting the school's staff room. "I went back to the school with my offer. While they were thankful for the offer, they asked if we could do something for the children as there was a need for a place for them to play. We did the costing and decided it had to be meaningful, durable and long lasting.

"We raised funds and got the assistance of the Victor Daitz Foundation. That play area has brought joy to the children. Now even after a rainy day they can still play in that area and not worry about it being muddy or waterlogged," said Maharaj. David Simpson, managing trustee of the Victor Daitz Foundation, said they were pleased to have been able to partner with Rotary and the school to be able to provide a facility for children to play on. "Just after wet weather that area was not suitable for children to play. The VN Naik School is a fantastic place for deaf children and play is an integral part of learning," said Simpson.