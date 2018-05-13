The device found inside the Imam Hussein Mosque in Ottawa on Sunday night. Last week, one person died and three others were injured after an attack at the mosque. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan

DURBAN - The suspicious device found at the Imam Hussein Mosque in Ottawa, near Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal has been removed from the premises, and a bomb squad is today investigating whether the device was an explosive that could have threatened the lives of worshipers and residents.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed to the Sunday Tribune on Monday morning that the device was removed after a grueling investigation at the mosque which lasted five hours.

Also read: Hawks confirm suspicious device found at Imam Hussein Mosque

A source close to the investigation said the bomb squad believed the device was explosive.

The Imam Hussein Mosque in Ottawa was cordoned off by police following the finding of an apparent explosive device. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan/Sunday Tribune.

But Mhlongo could not immediately confirm this until he had met with intelligence officials who were also discussing security measures.

The apparent #MosqueBomb threat came in the wake of the brutal attack on Thursday by three armed men at the same mosque which claimed the life of Abbas Essop, 35.

Essop’s throat was said to have been a slit by the attackers who also harmed two others including a Moulana (Islamic priest).

At the #MosqueBomb scene on Sunday night, Mhlongo said it was strange for the bomb to have been found merely hours after South African Police Minister, Bheki Cele, visited the area on Sunday morning, in the wake of the attack, and the Mosque had been “cleared” on Friday.

Hawks Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed a suspicious device was found at the Mosque this evening.

“It’s strange that this comes after the Police Minister visited the scene, and the area was cleared on Friday” he said.#MosqueBomb #MosqueAttack @SundayTribuneSA @IOL @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/yjgD2m6vxX — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 13, 2018

Reaction Unit South Africa, a private security company, was the first to report to the scene at 7pm when they received a call about a suspicious device.

RUSA chief, Prem Balram, said the device, made up of a pipe and wires linked to a Nokia phone, was found at the pulpit close to where the Imam (preacher) would sit.

How the #MosqueBomb was found:

Watch: Prem Balram of RUSA says the “suspicious device” believed to be a #mosquebomb was found under the Moulana’s chair in the wake of the @SAPoliceService Min Bheki Cele visit to the area#MosqueAttack @SundayTribuneSA @IOL @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/WcwPnMfptY — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 13, 2018





By 7pm the area had been cordoned off and residents living nearby the mosque were evacuated from their homes. They only returned home by midnight after the bomb squad’s go ahead.

Hungry stomachs paired with the cold snap led to tensions rising between neighbours.

There’s a tense stand-off between residents right now. Some are standing in solidarity while others are concerned about when they will get to return home. Watch this: @SundayTribuneSA @TheMercurySA @IOL #MosqueBomb #MosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/Eg6jRBfPh2 — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 13, 2018





The Hawks and intelligence officials, including the State Security Agency, have been investigating the circumstances around the Thursday’s attack, and the Hawks were meeting on Monday morning to discuss #MosqueBomb incident.

The Imam Hussein Mosque is one of three Shi’a mosques in South Africa.

The Shi’a community is a sect within the Muslim community that has previously received hateful remarks about their practices, according to a worshipper at the mosque, Moobaruk Ally.

Watch: Moobarak Ally, a member of the Imam Hussein Mosque says the Shi’a community is a small Muslim community that’s experienced hate speech. #MosqueAttack #MosqueBomb @SundayTribuneSA @IOL @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/RWZUkG1KF8 — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 13, 2018

Also read: Shia hate 'led to #MosqueAttack'

SUNDAY TRIBUNE