Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium is installing three new cremators.

Durban - The Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium will be installing millions of rands worth of cremators. The new cremators, costing R8.8million, will replace three older cremators, the first of which was installed in 1964. Satish Dhupelia, public relations officer of the Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium Society, made up of community members, said the cremators being replaced were aging and would not comply with the new Air Emission Licence requirements that come into effect in April next year.

He said the units were purchased from a Johannesburg-based engineering firm.

“If something went wrong, we would be able to source the parts locally,” he said.

Dhiru Bhika, a trustee of the society, said in view of changed compliance and other statutory requirements, this step was of utmost importance and urgency.

“The society will continue to serve the larger extended communities with adequate cremation services for years to come. There has not been a single day in its 104 years of service that the crematorium was closed for any reason,” said Bhika.

Open-air cremations took place in Clare Estate along the banks of the uMngeni River until 1964, when the Clare Estate Crematorium Committee, which has been in existence since 1904, built the crematorium.

The crematorium, run through community support, has five cremators, three halls and parking facilities.

Dhupelia said they get funerals from as far as Pietermaritzburg in the midlands, Port Shepstone on the south coast and KwaDukuza on the north.

“On the weekend, we have about 15 to 20 funerals a day.

“The facility also has a back-up generator in case of power outages. Two of the five cremators were installed about nine years ago and are in compliance with the new requirements,” he said.

Dhupelia said its next project would be to have a covered walkway from the gate to the hall.

Sunday Tribune