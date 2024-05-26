New rural tourism route opens on South Coast

Durban — South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) in KwaZulu-Natal are expanding their footprint with a new rural tourism route. The Emalangeni Experience in Umdoni aims to offer visitors a more authentic experience of the region through cultural engagements, while at the same time supporting entrepreneurs and local job creation.

Acting chief executive of SCTIE, Deborah Ludick, said they wanted to expand the tourism economy into the region’s rural areas. A forest walk. | SCTIE “This enables inclusive tourism that grows the tourism footprint, benefiting local communities and visitors. Local communities benefit from job creation, [training] and access to the local tourism economy, while visitors enjoy authentic rural experiences, engaging with local communities, experiencing local culture and exploring the beautiful hinterland of the South Coast. “While every tourism experience on the South Coast is unique, we do offer many hinterland, rural tourism and township experiences throughout the region. These include the KwaXolo Caves Adventures; the Agri Tourism Route; the Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre; the KwaNzimakwe Experience; the KwaNdwalane Adventure Experience; the Umzumbe River Trails; the Weza Hiking Trail; the Mission Tourism Route; and the Gamalakhe Township Experience,” said Ludick.

The new Emalangeni Experience route starts in the popular coastal town of Pennington, before extending into the rural area of Emalangeni in Umdoni. Visitors can have a tour of the historic Botha House in Pennington, hike through the Umdoni Park Nature Reserve and Nkomba Nature Reserve, stop at Umdoni Country Club or Selborne Golf Club for a meal and a round of golf, have a swim at Pennington Beach, go on a forest walk to the Forest Cottage, or taste locally-made craft beer at Basset Breweries. Buzy Corner Shisanyama. | SCTIE There are also authentic African meals at Buzy Corner Shisanyama. “The route connects the established tourism coastal town of Pennington with the rural Emalangeni location, giving visitors a holistic local tourism experience that includes both well-known tourism offerings and authentic, traditional local experiences,“ said Ludick.