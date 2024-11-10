New union federation calls for truce between MK Party and its ex-MPs

The newly formed workers' union federation, the Radical Action Federation of Trade Unions (Raftu) aligned to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) , has expressed sympathy with a group of former Members of Parliament (MPs) who lost their jobs with the party. The former MPs have claimed that they have been deprived of their livelihoods after resigning from their previous jobs to serve their constituents, only to be ousted shortly after their swearing-in following the May 29 general elections.

At least 10 of the 18 MPs who lost their seats have gone to court over what they describe as unfair treatment by the MKP leadership. They have asked the Johannesburg High Court, to freeze MKP's bank accounts and that of former President Jacob Zuma as they prepare to sue for compensation over their loss of income. Raftu leaders, from left, treasurer-general Mlungisi Zondi, president Dcent Dlamini and secretary-general Bishop Timothy Ngcobo. SUPPLIED According to court papers, the MPs were promised a monthly salary of R102,000 once sworn in, but their sudden recall has thrust them into financial chaos.

Some had resigned from stable positions, including teaching and other professional roles, to fulfil their parliamentary duties. Mlu Zondi, Raftu treasurer - general said: "We believe that such things should be discussed and be resolved because there should be a way to look after their livelihood since they resigned from teachers and other professional duties."

Zondi said that while Raftu supported the reconciliation between the MKP and the former parliamentarians, the federation was not involved in the issue, as it was an internal party matter. Thamsanqa Khuzwayo, an MKP official, acknowledged the ongoing legalities but remained tight-lipped about specific details. The ex-MPs have required the respondents to submit opposing papers by November 15.

They are adamant that the court's intervention was necessary to freeze transactions from Zuma's private bank account, alongside the MKP's Standard Bank accounts, as a prelude to their compensation claim. It remained unclear whether or not the leaders of the federation raised the issue of the former MPs when they met Zuma in his Nkandla homestead yesterday to formally introduce the federation’s unions. Zondi said the Teachers & Education Workers Union of South Africa (TEWUSA) has already gained traction among teachers.

He said Zuma had given guidance on the formation of the federation. “He helped us to tackle problems and gave us his views. “When we approached him about the idea of forming the unions and the federation, he gave us a green light and guided us.

“He told us to bring all the unions as he wanted to meet them,” said Zondi. Created just two months ago, Raftu came into existence with Zuma's blessing, driven by supporters like Bishop Bheki Ngcobo who ran the MKP’s labour desk, which gained its popularity in the social media. The federation aimed to unite workers across various sectors, representing a diverse network from security guards to cleaners and teachers, as they seek to restore trust in labour representation.