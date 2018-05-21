NEWCASTLE - The suspected kidnappers of the Newcastle girls, who were snatched while on their way to school on Monday, could be known to them.



A close family friend and relative of the three girls were among those arrested in connection with the crime. They were set to appear in court on Thursday, the police said.



Sisters Naseem, 11, Muneera, 9, and Nazia Gama, 6, were on their way to school at the Islamic College Newcastle when they were hijacked on Monday morning.



Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said six children were driving with the “complainant” in his uncle’s vehicle in Madadeni when unknown men waved at him and indicated that something was wrong with the vehicle’s tyre.



“When the driver pulled over at Qaphelani school to inspect the tyres of the vehicle, he was confronted by the suspects who threatened him with firearms. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and the suspects fled in complainant’s vehicle with three children still inside,” she said.



In an interview with The Mercury, the girls’ eldest sister, Farida Gama, 29, said the kidnappers called the family and demanded R2 million.



On Tuesday Mbhele confirmed that five suspects aged between 20 and 70 were arrested.



“It is believed that one of the suspects who orchestrated the carjacking and kidnapping is a relative of the victims whilst another is a close family friend. The suspects demanded a ransom from the family for the safe release of the children,” Mbhele confirmed.



The children were rescued on Monday morning following a joint operation at Inverness place in Osizweni. The suspects were also found in possession of an unlicensed pistol, while a hijacked vehicle was recovered at Osizweni, C section.



The arrested suspects will appear at the Madadeni Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on charges of carjacking, kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm. An additional charge of human trafficking will also be added, Mbhele said.

