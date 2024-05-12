Nhlanhla Ngidi to remain in the MK Party despite demotion

Durban — Former KwaZulu-Natal director-general and ANC activist Nhlanhla Ngidi, who recently joined the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), has been kicked out of his leadership position. Ngidi, a DG under then premier Zweli Mkhize and who was number one on the MKP’s provincial election list, received a letter from MKP secretary-general Sihle Ngubane on April 15, informing him that he was being removed as the party’s KwaZulu-Natal co-ordinator and would be an ordinary member.

“As far as I know, I am still a member of the MK, but the party said I am no longer in the leadership of the MK. Therefore I am no longer sitting on any leadership structure.: He said he chose to join the MKP because the ANC had failed to meet the expectations of South Africans. “If you look at the living conditions of black people, there is not much difference from how they lived under oppression (apartheid),” said Ngidi.

The letter he received stated that his removal was with immediate effect until “you will be notified of your redeployment in due course”. When asked why he had been removed as the provincial co-ordinator, Ngidi said he had no clue and was not provided with any reasons. “People who would know about the reasons are those who wrote me the letter,” he said.

Speculation was rife that the newly formed party was riddled with factionalism and purging. A source told the Sunday Tribune that some MKP leaders close to former president Jacob Zuma were spreading suspicion that Ngidi was still an ANC activist deployed to infiltrate the MKP. “Those are lies. I was never planted by the ANC, and anybody who says that must bring evidence,” Ngidi said.