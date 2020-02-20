Service delivery was again disrupted, today, at the Durban’s Master of High Court Office.
Workers at the Master’s Office, which is located at Devonshire Place in the CBD, have continued with their sit-in for the fourth consecutive day.
The workers, who are employed by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, are disgruntled with their working conditions, in particular, the buildings air conditioning system that was out of order.
There was talk overnight that the owner of the building was arranging for portable air conditioners to be brought in as a solution, but nothing had materialised by Thursday afternoon.
Public seeking the services of the office were again turned away.