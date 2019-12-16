Dlamini, 57, has been living in the bush near Sherwood, outside Durban, with her five children and grandchildren aged between 7 and 27 since 2016.
She became homeless when her house in Ixopo was set alight, allegedly by close relatives while she was in Durban taking care of her daughter who had been hit by a car.
On her return to Ixopo, she found her house in cinders.
“I have nobody. They destroyed everything I had at the time so I decided to come here for my safety. Life is not easy. None of the children attend school and I get by with selling fruits and sweets near the petrol station in Sherwood,” she said.