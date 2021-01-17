No ‘kid glove’ treatment for private schools, Cosatu urges

Durban - Cosatu wants the government to enforce new guidelines on the reopening of schools saying it should not be “persuading” them as the rule of law should apply equally to all citizens.

This comes after the Department of Basic Education delayed the reopening of schools by two weeks in order to monitor the severity of the coronavirus.

The labour federation stood with a statement by Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule that private schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the country could not afford to introduce a means test when it came to applying the rules and the law.

“Private schools, in general, in this country have a tendency to want to self-regulate. They believe half of the stuff that is out there in terms of the regulatory framework isn’t necessary to them, that’s their attitude, said Pamla.