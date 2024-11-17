Nostalgia reignites the toy industry as retro favourites return

The toy industry is experiencing a renaissance as nostalgic retro toys emerge from the shadows of childhood. This festive season, parents are finding joy in revisiting their own youthful days, introducing their children to classic toys and board games that shaped their early memories.

Toys R Us has unveiled its most anticipated toys for 2024, showcasing a rich array of interactive playsets, tech-driven gadgets, and collectibles that cater to both kids and the “kidult” demographic. From the revival of the Tamagotchi, retailing at R550, to the interactive plush Furby priced between R350 to R2000, nostalgic toys are taking centre stage once again. Joining these iconic products are retro arcade machines and handheld consoles that transport players back to simpler gaming times. "Interactive toys have been a game-changer this year, the first time in several years that tech toys are back in a strong way. Parents are increasingly looking for toys that stimulate critical thinking, creativity, and social skills, while also offering entertainment. The rise in demand for these toys reflects how technology is transforming playtime in order to keep kids playing for longer," said Jennalee Callister, merchandise manager at Toys R Us.

Callister said iconic brands from the past have returned, from remakes of classic action figures to updated versions of iconic board games. "There's a certain magic in bringing toys from the past back to life, and it's been wonderful to see parents share their own childhood favourites with their children. Nostalgia-driven play has been a big part of toy purchases this year, and we expect it to continue through the festive season. "Collectible toys remain one of the fastest-growing categories in 2024. Whether it's mystery packs, trading cards, or miniature figurines, the thrill of discovery has captivated children around the world," she said.

Among the top picks for under the tree this year are LEGO Creator Retro Roller Skate, LEGO Technic Mercedes AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull Back, Bitzee Interactive Digital Disney Pet, Furby Assorted, Squishmallows Plush Assorted, Rainbocorns Eggzania Fairy Mania Series 1, Pets Alive Magic Bunny Surprise Series 1, Hatchimals Alive Secret Hatch Puppadee, Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse celebration and Barbie Colour Reveal Ballet Series Doll. Catherine Jacoby, Toys R Us marketing manager said the kidult market started to surge during Covid when people were looking back to their childhood for a place of fun and positive memories. "We've seen that trend continue with all this nostalgic play, looking for characters in iconic brands that were in the 90s and part of their childhood that they can introduce their children to and play with their children," said Jacoby.

Tamagotchi, the digital pet craze from the 90s, is making a comeback. The egg-shaped toys allows users to care for a virtual pet. The interactive plush Furby Also old favourites are a Jumanji board game and Ghostbusters model vehicle. "We are always seeing Monopoly have innovation and do exceptionally well, same as Jenga. UNO cards always come out with new types of card games. Simple board games that existed in the 90s and back in the day are still very much on trend and a hit amongst adults and kids. "Items such as Funko Pop figurines, which evoke nostalgia through their various pop culture characters from franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars, are leading the way in the kidult category. Everyone's trying to relive their childhood.