Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane, 24, is accused of assaulting a Durban woman at an Umbilo guesthouse on Monday night. The victim opened a case of assault against Babes, her sister Nondumiso, musician Thobeka ‘Tipcee’ Ndaba and a fourth unknown woman.

Durban - The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Saturday that it had sent an assault docket involving gqom musician Babes Wodumo and three others back to the police for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker had confirmed on Friday that police had concluded their investigation, which included obtaining statements from the accused through their lawyers.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, Advocate Moipone Noko, said the police had to further investigate the case against the Simelane sisters, Ndaba and an unidentified woman. “We confirm that the case was given to the senior public prosecutor in the Durban Magistrates Court who has looked into it and guided the police on further investigation that need to be conducted. The case docket has since been taken back by SAPS Umbilo to conduct those further investigation”.

Babes Wodumo grabbed headlines and public sympathy this week when she filmed her boyfriend Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo, 36, allegedly assaulting her in an Instagram live video on Sunday night. `

Maphumulo was arrested and later released on R2000 bail at the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday. But on Tuesday evening, two assault cases were opened against Babes Wodumo.

Maphumulo also opened a counter-case of assault against Babes Wodumo, who now faces two assault probes.

The victim in the alleged Umbilo assault received medical attention at a public health facility on Monday night and reportedly had injuries to her arm and leg.

