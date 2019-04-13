Durban - The National Prosecuting Authority said it would not prosecute fitness bunnie Sbahle Mpisane on charges of reckless and negligent driving for her August 9 crash.

Mpisane was involved in a near tragic crash when her BMW M4 crashed on Durban’s Victoria Embankment, which is now known officially as the Margaret Mncadi Avenue, on the early hours of Women’s Day last year.

The car burst into flames, emergency services said. They also said at the time they had to use the jaws of life to free the popular fitness guru from the mangled wreckage of the car. At the time of the incident, the police said they would pursue reckless and negligent driving charges against Mpisane as it was alleged she was driving at high speed.

Seven months after the crash, the NPA said it could not pursue the case after the police confirmed they had handed over the case docket to them for a prosecutorial decision.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Saturday morning, that the prosecuting authority would not prosecute Mpisane.

“Upon perusal a decision was taken to not prosecute due to insufficient evidence,” said Kara.

Mpisane is still making a recovery after she left hospital in November last year. She took to social media this week to update her fans and followers and thanked her apparel sponsors, Puma, for their support.

“It’s a long journey to my full recovery, but each day comes with new milestones and challenges, yet I feel closer to myself. Working out is a feeling I cherish and I have been taking long walks by the beach to get my legs accustomed to moving. The biggest battle being mind over body... Thank you @pumasouthafrica @pumawomen for your continued support of me on this journey,” she said.

In another post, she said she couldn’t wait to exercise as “my legs need the workout”.