US President Barack Obama participates in a town hall-style meeting with young African leaders at the University of Johannesburg campus in Soweto in 2013. Picture: Jason Reed

SOUTH AFRICA - More than 200 emerging African leaders are set to be mentored by former United States of America President Barack Obama.

The news surfaced on Monday night, after it was announced that he would be commemorating Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday in Johannesburg in July.

Obama is set to deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Ellis Park Arena, with the theme ‘Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World”.

And he apparently plans on doing just that, starting in Johannesburg.

These talented young people will create a better future not just in Africa, but around the world. I can’t wait to spend some time with @ObamaFoundation Leaders and look forward to honoring the Mandela legacy in Johannesburg this summer. https://t.co/b73wGIW4Gj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 23, 2018

According to a statement released by The Obama Foundation, the ‘Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa’ project will help “develop the next generation of leaders” in Africa.

The year-long project is set to connect 200 young civic leaders to help them overcome geographic, political and cultural challenges, through workshops and training programmes.

“This program will provide emerging African leaders from a range of backgrounds with the skills they need to create change, kicking off with a five-day convening in Johannesburg later this summer. The convening will also include a town hall meeting with President Obama where he will hear about their experiences and the work they’re doing,” the statement read.

About his project, Obama tweeted: “I can’t wait to spend time with the Obama Foundation leaders and look forward to honouring the Mandela legacy in Johannesburg this summer.”

About 4000 people are expected to attend the annual Mandela memorial lecture.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is yet to reveal details about the event planning.

In 2013, Madiba's official memorial was followed by an uproar when it was revealed that the sign-language interpreter, Thamsanqa Jantjie, who stood beside heads of state, including Obama, was a 'fake' and possibly a security hazard.

The incident made headlines, both news and satire, across the world - including on popular US television show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

