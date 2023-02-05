Omotoso hopes to ascend to heaven after suing State

Durban - Televangelist Timothy Omotoso, who has been behind bars for almost six years on charges of rape, racketeering and human trafficking, believes he is being persecuted for his faith and is determined to get the case thrown out of court. He plans to sue the State for wrongful arrest. Omotoso, a senior pastor at the Jesus Dominion International Church in Durban, believes the authorities are keeping him in jail in the hope that he will be taken to heaven when the “rapture” occurs, before the end of the trial.

The rapture is a Christian belief in the second coming of Jesus Christ where both living and dead believers will ascend to heaven. Should he return to heaven, he will miss an opportunity to take the State to task. The Nigerian national was arrested in April 2017 with co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho. Since then he has made numerous attempts to get his freedom but each time the courts have denied him bail, saying he was a flight risk. At his last appearance at the Gqeberha High Court two weeks ago, he made an application to have his matter terminated and declared a mistrial. Arguments will be heard next month. Although support from congregants has seemingly dwindled over the years, some who believe in his innocence have not backed down.

Pastor Derick Mosoana, who heads the Free Tim Omotoso movement, said these had been painful years for the church. “Based on the evidence that we have, the man of God is innocent. The charges are fabricated. That is why almost six years down the line the State cannot formulate a proper trial. No witness can stand and give credible evidence. Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso has been behind bars for six years. He appeared at the Gqeberha High Court where he faces charges of rape and human trafficking. Photo: File “Statements are too conflicting and witnesses are emotional, blackmailing (sic) when they cry. We believe in God, we believe that the process is being overseen by the angels and the presence of the Holy Spirit, therefore justice will eventually prevail.” Mosoana accused the State of using delaying tactics and denying Omotoso a fair chance. “His appearances are normally just for the State to postpone.

There is no activity, there is no movement besides the State saying they are not ready, changing prosecutors, claiming to not have received papers, saying they are waiting for judgment. They are responsible for all these unnecessary delays.” In between court appearances, Omotoso is said to keep himself busy by preaching to other inmates. “Preaching for him is his daily life and that is what he did from a young age. You cannot expect him to be turned into a carpenter or a singer. He is a preaching machine. So whenever he has the opportunities, he uses it and also ministers in song,” Mosoana said. He said they would not be applying for bail. “Currently, the application that is on the stand is to declare this a mistrial because we can’t be subjected to six years of delay,” he said. Mosoana has confirmed that Omotoso would be pursuing legal action against the State. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eastern Cape spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, confirmed that Omotoso would be back before Judge Irma Schoeman in March. Tyali said it was the Omotoso team’s numerous applications that had led to the delays and the case dragging on for years.

