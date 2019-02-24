Durban - One man was arrested when a joint unde rcover operation by the provincial crime intelligence and the eThekwini metro police's drug unit uncovered drug storage premises in Chatsworth. Drugs to the value of R250 000 were found on the property.



Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the operation was conducted on Friday in the early hours after police received a tip-off.





“A 25-year-old man was arrested after he was found in a possession of heroin, mandrax, crack cocaine and cocaine powder in residential flats, in Bayview. He has been charged with dealing in drugs, h e is expected to appear in Chatsworth Magistrate Court on Monday,” said Gwala.





The suspect was alleged to be the main distributor to other local drug dealers around the area. Police seized 1002 heroin caps, 115 large pieces of crack cocaine, 231 mandrax tablets, four bags of cocaine powder and one small pocket of heroin powder with crack cocaine pieces.





Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said more undercover operations were expected in and around Chatsworth as drug dealing continued to be a major concern in the area.

“The suspect is well-known to the area police are still following the lead to find other culprits. He was alone in the house and it is suspected that he has been using the flats as his distribution centre. We urge residents to work with police to bring all the drugs to suspect into books,” he said.



