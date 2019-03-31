File photo: Independent Media

Durban - RESIDENTS in northern Durban have been without water for days. Verulam, Tongaat and Inanda have been hit by outages since last Saturday. Jeeva Pillay, chairperson of the Tongaat Civic Association, said the community had lodged complaints but there was “always an excuse”.

“We were told a pipe had burst and it could take between two and six days to repair and water would be restored, but would be cut again for further repairs to other pipes,” said Pillay.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the council was aware of a water fault affecting the northern parts of the city and tankers had been dispatched to aid communities.

“Ntuzuma, parts of Inanda and Amatoanna have been without water due to a power failure at the Ntuzuma Reservoir 2 since March 27. This led to the reservoir being emptied. It will take some time to refill,” he said.

“The water and sanitation unit is also attending to a burst water pipe at the airport reservoir and Desainagar, La Mercy and Sea Tides are without water.

“Technicians are working on repairing the faults and water will be restored as soon as possible. The city calls on affected communities to be patient and use water sparingly even when the supply returns.”

Some residents had not seen water tankers in their areas and had been having problems since November.

Sherrika Rampertab said: “When we ask about restoration time we are told tankers have been dispatched, but we never see any. We have had to travel to get water.”

