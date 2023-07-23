THERE has been mixed reaction to the KZN government’s intervention in the repatriation of a medical student who died in the Philippines. According to a statement released by the Premier’s office, the preparations for the repatriation of Snegugu Myeni, who died while she was waiting to board a flight back home, were at an advanced stage.

The provincial government said it was working with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and the Ambassador of South Africa to the Philippines to expedite efforts and Myeni’s body was expected back yesterday. However, the premier’s office said that they were still awaiting a final letter from the attending doctor in the Philippines to finalise the repatriation.

On Monday, the Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, acting on the directive of Acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane, contacted the Myeni family in Utrecht informing them about the provincial government’s commitment to provide support. This came after her mother, Lindiwe Myeni made a plea on social media requesting assistance. Myeni, 28, from Utrecht was pursuing her final year studies in the Philippines towards becoming a neurosurgeon. She died on July 10 as she was about to board a plane at the airport. She was due to graduate next month. Speaking to the Sunday Tribune, Myeni's mother said that she was in deep pain because of the loss of her daughter, who they had high hopes for.

She described her daughter as someone who was loving, intelligent and caring. Blessed Gwala, Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KZN said they were shocked and dismayed by the hypocritical behaviour displayed by the KZN ANC led government towards Myeni's family. Gwala said that it was incomprehensible that the KZN ANC-led government was the first to frustrate the Myeni family after receiving the news of Myeni’s death. He said that due to financial constraints the family sought assistance for the repatriation of her body, however, the government refused to assist citing a myriad of reasons

“Without any options available the Myeni family decided to share their plight on social media asking assistance from any good Samaritans and it is where Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, IFP-led Zululand District Mayor assisted by getting the local business owners to help the Myeni family with repatriation costs. “Then the very same government felt embarrassed and jumped on the bandwagon in order to get the limelight at the expense of the aggrieved family in order to portray itself as a caring government. We would like to commend the generosity displayed by the Zululand District Municipality Mayor together with local businesses. We urge others to follow suit,” said Gwala. He said that it was more perplexing that in pursuit of political expediency and self-aggrandisement, the officials from the Premier's office behaved strangely by coercing and throttled the Myeni family about why they requested assistance from the IFP-led Zululand District Municipality and that they were given an ultimatum that if they did not reject such an offer they will not be assisted by the ANC government.

“This is yet another clear indication that the ANC-led government has lost the spirit of ubuntu. The Myeni family is being treated with absolute disdain by the so called ‘ANC caring government’. It would be wise for the ruling party to tread lightly when it treads on such emotional issues. It must stop its dirty tactics of campaigning over dead bodies,” said Gwala. Provincial leader of the DA Francois Rodgers welcomed the intervention by the government. “One trusts that this intervention is being done on humanitarian grounds and not as a result of the high media profile of the untimely death of Snegugu. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Snegugu at this very sad time,” he said.