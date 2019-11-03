Outrage after DJ dresses up as Goddess Kali for Halloween









DJ Carly O Durban - A Durban club DJ, Carly O, has angered Hindus for dressing up as the Goddess Kali for a Halloween party last week. The DJ, who has a huge following on social media, was decked out in Kali’s trademark blue skin with a garland of skulls around her neck. Responding to compliments and criticism on social media, Carly O said that she drew her strength from Kali. “The world will try to make you its puppet. Tell you what to do, when to do it, how to do it and why to do it. It will try to convince you that you are something you are not, it will try to break your spirit and drag you through dirt while attacking every aspect that makes you you. But a heart and spirit that is pure will never be broken.” The DJ, who walked away from law studies to pursue a career in music, said she was currently drawing strength from a very higher power. “Halloween is a day where I get to dress up as what I feel like dressing up, I don’t have to dress up scary, don’t subject me to what the masses do. I am not the masses”

The outrage comes on the back of two recent incidents of religious intolerance. Last Sunday Hindus celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights with a traditional fireworks display, were subjected to a near-violent racist attack. On Tuesday night a Muslim cemetery in Mowbray, Cape Town, was desecrated and at least 70 headstones removed and placed in the form of a cross in the burial ground.

Carly O’s mom, well-known journalist and former editor Mary Papayya came to her daughter’s defence on social media saying all that mattered was that she remained true to herself and did so with integrity, love and heart.

“For those who call you names, attack your person or your good name - forgive them for they may be hiding their sexual orientation, been forced to conform, are lonely and feel unloved, don’t know how to use their voice to do good! You do,” said Papayya.

Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the South African Hindh Maha Sabha labelled the DJ’s actions as “inappropriate and disrespectful”.

Ram Maharaj president of the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha yesterday called on Carly O to apologise, saying she had trampled on Hindu sensitivities and this would impact negatively on interfaith relations.

“Depicting the Goddess in this manner is distortion and disrespect. It shows a lack of understanding and is divisive,” he said.

Halloween is generally celebrated in the northern hemisphere on October 31 and is synonymous with carved pumpkins and scary costumes.

Attempts to get comment from Carly O were unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

Sunday Tribune