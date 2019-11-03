The DJ, who has a huge following on social media, was decked out in Kali’s trademark blue skin with a garland of skulls around her neck. Responding to compliments and criticism on social media, Carly O said that she drew her strength from Kali.
“The world will try to make you its puppet. Tell you what to do, when to do it, how to do it and why to do it. It will try to convince you that you are something you are not, it will try to break your spirit and drag you through dirt while attacking every aspect that makes you you. But a heart and spirit that is pure will never be broken.”
The DJ, who walked away from law studies to pursue a career in music, said she was currently drawing strength from a very higher power.
“Halloween is a day where I get to dress up as what I feel like dressing up, I don’t have to dress up scary, don’t subject me to what the masses do. I am not the masses”