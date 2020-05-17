Over 300 Pietermaritzburg churches to fast, pray for Covid-19 cure, city's woes

Durban – Over 300 Pietermaritzburg churches are embarking on a three-day “Esther” fast and city prayer for a Covid-19 cure, and the many administration issues faced by the municipality including its economy and unemployment. About 90 church leaders will lead the programme which will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page between Wednesday and Friday. In groups of ten, the leaders will gather at the City Hall three times a day at 6am, 12pm and 6pm. All sessions will be an hour long. Pastor John van Niekerk from City Harvest International Church said when there was a national calamity which was a matter of life and death, Esther, a biblical character, fasted and the church was following her example. “With the virus and the economic downturn, we as ministers feel that we are in a critical situation and the municipality and the church are coming together in this. We are coming to humble ourselves before God and to ask for wisdom for our leaders,” he said. “We will follow the example of Daniel praying three times a day while doing the Esther fast.” Van Niekerk said the first day would be dedicated to repentance for lack of compassion, indifference towards one another, racial issues and the church will repent for not being the prophetic voice and taking the stand it should have while the city faced endless maladministration issues.

On the second day pastors and all those joining in from their homes would pray for the city’s economy, a cure for Covid-19 and the provision of jobs.

“We need the churches to be the light on a hill, to ask God for another visitation, another Pentecost and to help us walk in integrity,” said Van Niekerk.

“On the third day we will make prophetic declarations and give God praise. We believe that if we turn to God in humility, God will answer. The government needs the church to stand with them.”

Mayor Mzi Thebolla said Covid-19 had brought many economic challenges, instilled fear and has the country and its people in a state of panic.

“We know that as the government, there are numerous ways to respond to issues and needs that have arisen, however, we need something or someone to bring back faith and hope in our people,” he said.

“Though the situation is dire, it has presented an opportunity to bring the country together and we believe that this prayer will assist in bringing together Msunduzi residents.”

Thebolla said the prayer was not only for one religious group but that anyone else outside of the Christian faith was welcome to join in.

“The Muslim community has showed an interest in doing a prayer. I am going to be meeting with leaders in the coming week. We serve everybody equally and we recognise all faiths.”

Kanthilal Premrajh, chairperson of the Hindu Dharma Trust said he was not aware of the plan to pray for the city but he was interested in joining hands with other religious leaders because at a time like this only God can provide answers.

“We believe that everything happens by God’s will and man has been trying to become God and perhaps this is his way of reminding us that he is still the boss,”he said.

“With all the technology we have it’s surprising that we cannot control this virus. So we need to pray.”

No response was forthcoming from the Muslim community at the time of going to print.

