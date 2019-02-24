DURBAN - THE late religious leader and human rights activist, Paddy Kearney, was been honoured with the unveiling of a plaque at the Denis Hurley Centre on Saturday.

The plaque commemorates his life’s efforts. In his life he fought against the injustices of apartheid, was a champion for the poor and was wholly dedicated towards the Catholic faith and betterment of humanity.

The plaque is accompanied by a portrait of Kearney and is placed in a quiet, secluded area.

The Denis Hurley Centre and autobiography of Denis Hurley were created and integral aspects of the activist’s life.

“We are looking back at Paddy and looking forward, to maintaining the legacy he left behind,” Raymond Perrier, director of the centre.

Kearney had passed away three months ago.

“This is the first AGM without Paddy,” said publicist Illa Thompson.

Memories were shared by all those who were by Kearney’s family, friends and representatives from the St Henry’s Marist College. Notable religious figures in attendance included his brother Professor Brian Kearney, Bishop Rubin Phillips and predecessor of the late Denis Hurley, Cardinal Wilfrid Napier.

The Marist Brothers insignia appears on the plaque and serves as a reminder that Kearney attended St Charles’s Marist College and that the religious institution was dear to him.

Sunday Tribune