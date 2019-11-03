It is alleged that a “displaced principal”, who was sent to the school in January last year, spends her days sleeping in her car.
On Friday parents tried to remove the principal, but failed, when officials from the provincial education department intervened.
Donald Naidoo, the school’s governing body chairperson, said they did not understand why the educator was placed at the school because the school already had a principal.
He said since last year their plea with the department to remove the displaced principal had fallen on deaf ears.