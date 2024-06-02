Passionate about fighting addiction

Durban — Fighting addiction is something few people consider when they start abusing substances. So when it’s time to seek help, you want people who are passionate about healthy recovery helping you beat the addiction.

This is where this week's Unsung Hero comes into play. Leighash Govender, a 38-year-old teacher from Tongaat who specialises in Sports and Fitness at Sunfield Home School, until he resigned and opened his own NGO. Govender, a qualified counsellor founded Serenity Wellness and Transformation Centre which helps those struggling with addiction. “Our centre, located in Esenembe, Tongaat, provides a safe haven for up to 27 in-house recovering addicts. Our comprehensive 30, 60, and 90-day recovery programs focus not only on overcoming addiction but also on equipping individuals with tangible skills for successful reintegration into society. Our goal is to ensure job security for them once they leave our facility.”

The centre has been running for two years but Govender has been assisting addicts in the community for the past 10 years. “While Serenity Wellness was officially established in 2022, our groundwork has been ongoing. We are self-funded and received donations from community members to refurbish and furnish the prefab facility. We are seeking public support to open our doors this year.” He said he opened the NGO after seeing individuals suffering from addiction.

“Having witnessed first hand the devastating impact of addiction on individuals’ minds, bodies, and relationships, I felt compelled to act. Addiction breeds shame and loneliness, isolating those affected. My inspiration lies in making each person feel heard, understood, and loved, even if it’s just one small act of compassion.” Leighash Govender. | Supplied Govender has helped many individuals but believes that everyone can be rehabilitated no matter how deep their addiction is. “In my experience, there are no ‘worst’ cases. Each person’s journey is unique. Some face homelessness, criminality, or deeper addiction when thrown out of their homes. Others battle addiction for years. My unwavering approach is to never give up. We hold meetings across Tongaat, providing open and willing support. Our commitment remains steadfast.”

He feels that the family’s role in helping their loved one’s through addiction, is the most important part. “Families must recognise that addiction is a complex disease, not a moral failing. Empathy and understanding are crucial. They should support by learning about addiction, its impact, and available resources. Have open communication by creating a safe place to listen to them without judgement. Always seek professional help through organisations and always avoid enabling their addiction. But by far, attending support meetings to encourage participation in recovery, provides a sense of community and shared experiences. You should never give up, recovery is a journey with ups and downs. Families play a vital role in sustaining hope and resilience.” Govender is also active in different organisations. He takes requests from community members needing help with their children who are on drugs as he is involved with youth and children in the community.

“Beyond addiction counselling, I provide support and guidance to families within the community. I collaborate with various NGOs in Tongaat, focusing on the needs of those still suffering from addiction. “My counselling sessions and workshops are offered at NOCCA and Haven of Rest, free of charge. Additionally, I engage with children from informal settlements and low-income homes through our Children’s Ministry, promoting sports and education. “I also incorporated Speaker Jams which brought the community closer to understanding addiction from hearing stories directly from those in recovery from addiction. It helps with personal recovery.”

His helping serves a purpose and he hopes to help as many individuals as he can. “My passion stems from a profound belief in human potential. We must shift the way society views addiction, from judgement to compassion. By supporting those in recovery, we contribute to a healthier, more understanding community. Having experienced addiction’s impact first-hand, I understand the shame, loneliness, and struggle. “My empathy fuels my dedication. I firmly believe that every person, regardless of their past, has the potential to lead a fulfilling life. This conviction drives me to create positive change, one life at a time as it is only through our individual and collective efforts that we can transform lives and break down stigma,” said Govender.