THERE were mixed emotions this week when a Durban father was posthumously awarded a PhD in Emergency Medical Care. The family of Pradeep Ashokcoomar, 48, pictured, who died in January, received his certificate at the Durban University of Technology’s graduation ceremony.

Ashokcoomar was diagnosed with leukaemia in September last year but due to his weakened immune system passed away in January after contracting an infection.

Ashokcoomar’s thesis, titled “Inter-Healthcare Facility Transfer of Critically Ill Neonates: The Development of a Programme for Emergency Medical Care in the South African context”, focused on finding solutions to save critically ill premature babies.

He was the principal of the KZN Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services College which is responsible for emergency care training.

Ashokcoomar, of Clairwood, who worked as an advanced life paramedic, was inspired to conduct the research after he became aware of how critically ill premature babies were unnecessarily dying during transfers from one hospital to another for specialised care.

Professor Raisuyah Bhagwan, Ashokcoomar’s doctoral supervisor, said his study had immense value for neonatal transfers.

“His study identified the infrastructure required to effect safer transfers, the requisite equipment needed but more importantly the unique skills required by paramedics to deal with various neonatal emergencies,” she said.

She has plans to push for Ashokcoomar’s doctoral thesis to be added to the college’s curriculum.

Ryan Dukhi, Ashokcoomar’s brother, said that even though his brother was no longer around and able to attend his graduation, the family was proud of his achievement. “Pradeep was a dedicated and hard working person. He always wanted to help those in need, especially children. Although he is not here to celebrate his amazing achievement, the honour bestowed on him makes us even prouder of him than we already are.”

“Six days after my brother passed away my father died. It has been an incredibly tough time for us all but we are trying to stay strong,” he said.