Philanthropist says there are blessings in giving back

Durban — When life throws you curveballs, you learn MMA and fight back. That’s what this week’s unsung hero, Tahliah Maharaj, did when it seemed as if everything was falling apart. Maharaj says she was abused and then abandoned by her mom and ended up living with her grandparents. She only met her dad in her twenties. From an unhappy childhood, she stepped into a relationship with a man, and the physical and emotional abuse continued. “Some might say that I don’t fit the mould of a victim, but I’m here to tell you that I do. Violence does not discriminate.”

Maharaj says for seven years she endured extreme emotional, mental, physical and even financial abuse at the hands of her ex-partner. “I was completely isolated and broken and defeated. It was not only my life that was in jeopardy, but also my health and my mental stability,” she said. These experiences made her realise that she had to be relentless in her pursuit of safety, shelter and support, and eventually persistence paid off.

She found refuge in a safe haven and for the first time in years she could let down her guard. “This was my chance to take back my life. I learned that the key requisite for beginning again was forgiveness. I had to completely rid myself of any and all negativity. I finally let it go.” Tahliah Maharaj believes in giving back to the community. She has also used public platforms such as Mrs Bold South Africa to draw attention to her various causes. She started rebuilding her life by obtaining a diploma in beauty therapy, further studies in physiology and also became a paralegal.

“Further to this, I became an MMA fighter to acquire knowledge in self-defence should I get into any dangerous situations.” Now empowered, she turned her attention to others in similar circumstances because she understood their pain. She signed up for community policing patrols, and when a mother or a child has a problem, she’s on the response group that assists. “If they need to open up charges against other people, we assist. So I assist my community in that sort of a way. Also with donations, food, groceries and feeding.”

These days she runs a busy beauty salon and flies between South Africa and Dubai where she is setting up a business. Every week there is a new activity to assist those in need. She is also engaged in a toy drive for the Bring Back Life Foundation. Through her Be Unique beauty salon and school, she has trained underprivileged women to earn a living. On May 31, Maharaj will host a talent show for children at St Monica’s Children’s Home on the Bluff.

In December, she organised a march against gender-based violence after a child was raped in Chatsworth. They made smart boxes for children in the area for Christmas which contained an outfit, a toy, toiletries, a toothbrush, soap, bath, a towel, a face towel and a toy. Maharaj also organised goodie bags for a baby home in Durban North. In January, she hosted a roadside feeding event in Tongaat attended by 150 people. In March, Maharaj raised funds for the Cancer Association. These are just some of the events she has organised recently, and she uses her public platform, such as being a finalist in Mrs Bold SA, to serve.