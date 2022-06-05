PICS: Glitz and glam at the Radisson Blu Hotel launch in Umhlanga

Durban - The who’s who of the business, political and social scene came out to play on Friday night as businessman Vivian Reddy launched the first phase of the R4.5 billion Radisson Blu Hotel in uMhlanga. Dressed to the nines, attendees pulled out all the stops as they brought Lagoon Drive to a standstill. More than 400 high-profile guests including King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane, the “Housewives of Durban”, the Presidency, Premier Sihle Zikalala and Cabinet ministers were in attendance.

Story continues below Advertisement

Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane was one of the VIP guests at the Radisson Blu hotel official launch. The Ocean Mall, the second phase of the hotel, yet to be launched was expected to have international shops, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and international restaurants. During his speech, Reddy, a majority shareholder of the 27-storey skyscraper which included residential units, and a mall said the five-star hotel has 207 rooms, a 600-seater conference venue and six meeting rooms. Reddy said 35% of the project belonged to more than 23 000 shareholders, who were ordinary people who invested.

Real housewives cast Jojo Robinson and Annie Mthembu at the official opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel in uMhlanga. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency “The project, which took seven years, was difficult to get off the ground. There were over 400 objections and other challenges where we had to relocate clubhouses, the main stormwater pipe that goes right through to the ocean, the post office and other units that were based at this location had to be removed,” he said. Minister of Police Bheki Cele with wife, Thembeka during the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel in uMhlanga. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency Reddy said more than 26 000 people would be employed when the project has been completed. Zikalala said the development ticked all the boxes of stimulating and propelling economic growth. “Real Houseviews of Durban” star Thobile Mseleku with husband, Musa were among the guests who were at the official opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel on Friday evening. “Radisson Blu is the silver lining for the KwaZulu-Natal economy after a cruel season. Radisson Blu is an African dream – the magic of new beginnings,” said Zikalala, adding that the project would catapult the growth of uMhlanga, Dube Tradeport and the Zimbali northern corridor to even greater heights as a blue chip investment destination.

Story continues below Advertisement